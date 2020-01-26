Internet, mobile services snapped in Kashmir on Republic Day

The mobile data services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended till 6 p.m. on Sunday ahead of celebrations of Republic Day on Sunday. The voice calling and the SMS has also been suspended till 6 p.m.

While mobile data services were suspended hours after their restoration on Saturday, mobile phone connectivity was suspended in the early hours on Sunday.

Meanwhile, amid tight security, Republic day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir first time after the abrogation of Article 370 and after the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories on August 5.

The main Republic Day function took place at the winter capital in Jammu where Lt Governor G.C. Murmu hoisted the national flag.

In Kashmir, the main function took place at the Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar where the advisor to Lt Governor, Farooq Khan, hoisted the national flag.

Khan addressed a few hundred people in the stadium and touched upon the various developmental schemes launched in the union territory.

Cultural items were later presented by the students.

Republic day functions are also being held all the district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir.

With intelligence inputs suggesting possible militant attacks there has been additional deployment of police and para military forces across the Valley.

In Srinagar, the shops remained closed and the police were seen stopping the vehicles and thoroughly checking them.