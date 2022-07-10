'Loktantra or shadyantra?': KCR's scathing attack at PM Modi over declining rupee against dollar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the depreciation in the Indian currency, and asked if this is ''loktantra' or 'shadyantra''. His attacks came right after the BJP leaders took turns on attacking the CM at their two day national meet in Hyderabad.

The CM pointed out that the PM had asked the same question on the rupee as Gujarat CM but now trying to dodge the question.

"The Rupee value has gone to such a low, close to Rs 80 now, it happened never before in history. It never fell as low as it did during PM Modi's tenure. What's the reason?" asked chief minister KCR.

"Earlier Modi when he was Gujrat CM he questioned about why Indian Rupee is falling? We are also asking the same question now. Never before in history, Indian Rupee has never fallen to such a level. The value of the rupee has decreased like never before. It's close to 80 rupees now (for 1 dollar)," said KCR.

He also slammed the BJP over its former spokesperson Nupur Sharma, stressing that the delegates had to apologise internationally due to the political party saying, "One BJP spokesperson (Nupur Sharma) spoke nonsense and our delegates and ambassadors apologised in other countries. Why should the country apologise when BJP has done something wrong?"

The Telangana CM was addressing the media from Pragathi Bhavan.

Earlier, KCR did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, who arrived in the city to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting.

"Weakest and inefficient PM"

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “weakest and inefficient” Prime Minister ever in the country, Rao said there is a need for “double-engine non-BJP government” at the Centre.

Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government is corrupt, he said the government at the Centre would be replaced and there would be inquiry on the 'misdeeds' such as coal import pressure on States.

“Narendra Modi government should go and a non-BJP government should come. It is our slogan. Thanks to Narendra Modi. We accept your proposal for a double-engine growth…for double-engine 'sarkar’. Now, the people should decide as to which double-engine should come, whether it should be BJP double-engine or non-BJP double-engine. The facts and figures clearly say that the country requires a non-BJP double-engine government. Not BJP double-engine government. Yes. It is established,” he said, emphasising that non-BJP State governments are more progressive than the BJP-ruled ones.

Stating that he does not have any personal enmity with Modi, KCR said it was his (Modi’s) policies that the southern satrap is against.

“I am saying this and will say. There was no such weak and inefficient Prime Minister like Modi...during the Congress rule, there was brain-drain. Now, with your government policies, there is a capital-drain, resulting in depleting forex reserves,” he said.

Alleging that several companies are withdrawing their investments from the country, KCR said: “Make in India” is a big failure as the country even now imports kites and national flags from China.

He opined that the NDA government should have consulted other parties and taken them into confidence before finalising schemes such as “Agnipath,” an army recruitment scheme.

"They say we need a younger generation in the army. Even our country needs a young Prime Minister,” he said.

He said some retired army officials have felt that “the Indo-China border is not a lab for experiments.”

(with PTI inputs)

