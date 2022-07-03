Take India from appeasement to fulfillment: PM Modi at BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi at BJP's National Executive meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana.

PM Modi at BJP National Executive meeting, Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told BJP leaders that their aim should be to take India from appeasement to fulfillment, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed in a presser.

Addressing the media after the meeting, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "PM Modi said that Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar which is significant for all of us. Sardar Patel kept the foundation of a unified India and now it's BJP's responsibility to carry it further."

The Prime Minister attacked those who practice dynasty politics and said that it will no longer work in Indian politics. The time of dynastic politics is over, Ravi Shankar Prasad informed.

PM Modi spoke about various parties that are fighting for their existence & that neither we should laugh at them nor mock them. Instead, we should learn from them and refrain from committing such acts that they have committed, said BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"PM Modi noted rapid expansion of BJP over the years in the country... He very proudly conveyed his profound appreciation of the courage of all party workers in states like Telangana, West Bengal, Kerala," Prasad said.

"Our workers are being killed in Bengal yet the workers are going ahead and holding the flag high in the national interest," the Prime Minister hailed the spirit of party workers in the meeting.

