Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas successfully test-fired indigenous ASTRA Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missile off the Goa coast on Wednesday. According to the information, the test was conducted using the Tejas Limited Series Production-7 (LSP-7) aircraft. The missile release was successfully carried out from the aircraft at an altitude of about 20,000 ft.

More details are awaited...

Latest India News