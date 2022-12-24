Tamil Nadu accident: At least 8 Ayyappa devotees killed as car plunges into a 40-feet-deep pit in Theni

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER Tamil Nadu accident

Tamil Nadu accident: In a tragic accident, at least eight Ayappa devotees were killed and two others rescued after the car they were travelling, plunged into a 40-feet-deep pit in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Friday. According to the news agency ANI, all the devotees were residents of Sanmugasundarapuram village and were returning home following their visit to Sabarimala. The ill-fated car plunged late on Friday.

Two injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital

While speaking to the media, District Collector K V Muralidharan said that the accident was suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while manoeuvring a bend in the hilly route. "Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district," he said.

During the tragic accident, seven people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. The deceased included a minor boy and they were residents of Andipatti in the district. Also, he informed the media that two injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

