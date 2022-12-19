Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Uncontrolled police car smashes into house in Uttar Pradesh; 4 injured

A shocking incident has been reported in Singhanchvar, a village in Uttar Pradesh where an uncontrolled police car rammed into a tin shed home. As per news reports, 3 members of a family have been seriously injured. However, the driver of the police car was also reported injured.

Four persons, including three of a family, have been seriously injured after an uncontrolled police vehicle smashed into their home in UP, police said. The incident took place in Singhanchvar village under the Garhwar police station area, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the ill-fated police vehicle was from the Phephana police station.

SHO of Garhwar police station, Raj Kumar Singh said that on Sunday night, a police vehicle from Phephana police station rammed into a tin shed home in Singhanchvar village. The injured have been identified as Digvijay Ram (28), his wife Chanda (23) and their son, Rishabh (3). The driver of the police car was also injured. He has been identified as Umashankar (25).

Police said that the injured have been admitted to a district hospital, and added that no case has been registered so far. All three policemen have been suspended, officials said. Meanwhile, injured Digvijay told reporters that the incident took place when his family was sleeping, and a police vehicle coming from Rasra side rammed into their home. He added that the policemen were in an inebriated state, and liquor bottles were also seen in the vehicle.

Superintendent of Police RK Nayyar said that all three policemen --- one head constable and two constables (including Umashankar) have been suspended, and a probe has been ordered. To a question that liquor bottles were found in the police vehicle, the SP said that all the facts will emerge in the probe, and added that action will be taken accordingly.

Also Read | Delhi: Man convicted for rash driving, causing grievous injuries 20 years after accident

Also Read | UP CM expresses grief after 3 die, several get injured in bus accident on Greater Noida Expressway

Latest India News