First swine flu case of season reported from Greater Noida in UP

First swine flu case reported from Noida in Uttar Pradesh

Greater Noida area in Uttar Pradesh has detected the first case of swine flu of the season. The case has been reported from Gautam Budh Nagar. Earlier, the district health department had issued an advisory and had set aside 10 beds each at Kasana Medical College and the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI) to provide medical care to swine flu patients.

Commenting on the swine flu case, CMO Dr Anurag Bhargava said, "We’ve got one confirmed case of swine flu from Greater Noida. The person has been kept isolated and the person’s home and work premises are being scanned and quarantined. We’re keeping a watch and have issued an advisory on precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of disease."

Speaking on precautionary measures being taken to control the situation, Bhargava said the teachers, students and others working at various schools and colleges have been asked to use a tissue and cover their mouth while sneezing or coughing.

“The tissue should be kept in a separate bag so that it can be disposed of safely,” said Bhargava.

“All hospitals have been told to have a separate screening area for outdoor patients and an isolation facility to admit those requiring indoor treatment. Standard precautions are to be followed at all patient care areas,” he added.

The area had reported 32 cases of swine flu last year.

