Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea against ECI order on Shiv Sena name, symbol on July 31

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea on July 31

Amid recent development in Maharashtra politics, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list on July 31, a plea filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray challenging an Election Commission on India (ECI) order allotting the party name and symbol to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier on February 13, 2023, the ECI had recognised the Shinde group as the official "Shiv Sena", allowing them to use the party's name and symbol "Bow & Arrow." For the upcoming bye-elections in Maharashtra Assembly, the Uddhav Thackeray faction was allowed to use the name "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)" and the symbol of "flaming torch"

What SC allowed to the Thackeray faction?

For the bye-elections to the Maharashtra Assembly, the Uddhav Thackeray faction was allowed to use the name "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)" and the symbol of the "flaming torch." The ECI had stated that it used the criteria outlined in the Supreme Court's ruling in the Sadiq Ali v. Election Commission of India case to come to its decision.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Why shouldn't you be disqualified? Speaker seeks reply from MLAs of Sena factions

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice JB Pardiwala had declined to stay the ECI order when the matter was brought before the Supreme Court in February. However, in accordance with paragraph 133(IV) of the ECI ruling, the court allowed the Uddhav group to continue using the name "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)" and the symbol "flaming torch" during the pendency of the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Latest India News