Supreme Court allows Hemant Soren to challenge cases against him for illegal mining

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the appeal of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and the state government against the Jharkhand High court order.

The High Court had held a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a probe against Soren In an illegal mining maintainable.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned Hemant Soren for questioning in the same case. The chief minister had been asked to appear before the federal probe agency at its regional office in the state capital Ranchi at 11 am.

The agency wants to question and record the statement of the chief minister under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

