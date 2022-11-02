Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren summoned by ED in mining scam

In September this year, the ED had arrested Hemant Soren's aide Pankaj Mishra in the case.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2022 8:56 IST
Highlights

  • Soren has been asked to appear before the central probe agency on Thursday
  • For the case, the BJP has been demanding the removal of Soren from the chief minister's post
  • BJP alleged the CM was briefed about the case several times but he did not take any action

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a mining scam. Soren has been asked to appear before the central probe agency on Thursday, November 3.

In September this year, the ED arrested Soren's aide Pankaj Mishra in the case. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been demanding the removal of Soren from the chief minister's post. 

BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi had written to both Bihar and Jharkhand chief ministers on a number of occasions, highlighting the issue of illegal stone mining in Sahibganj, "but my warnings fell on deaf ears".

In the course of transportation of stones mined illegally in Sahibganj, a number of mishaps had taken place, the saffron party leader alleged.

Had the CMs taken cognisance of the letters, the present situation could have been averted, he said.

Soren is an MLA from Barhait assembly seat in Sahibganj district.

The CM, in a tweet, had earlier said, "The opposition keeps attacking us like crazy but we have remained undeterred. I will continue to work for the people of Jharkhand."

Also Read | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets governor, urges him to clear air on EC opinion

