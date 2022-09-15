Thursday, September 15, 2022
     
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets governor, urges him to clear air on EC opinion

The EC’s decision has not yet been made official, however, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Ranchi Published on: September 15, 2022 17:38 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses media after a state Cabinet meeting, in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said he called on Governor Ramesh Bais and urged him to clear the confusion prevailing in the state for the last three weeks over his continuation as an MLA in an office of profit case. The opposition Bhartiya Janata Party was using this “atmosphere of uncertainty” to destabilise a democratically elected government by trying to poach MLAs, Soren claimed.

"Provide a copy of the decision of the Election Commission and provide an opportunity for reasonable hearing at the earliest so that the atmosphere of uncertainty, which is dangerous for healthy democracy, can be removed soon," Soren said in a letter that he handed over to the Governor.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission (EC) sent its decision to the state Governor on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state. Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.

(PTI Inputs)

