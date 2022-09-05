Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Assembly: Amid political crisis, CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote during special session today

The session comes amid an ongoing political crisis in the state.

UPA MLAs from Jharkhand staying in Raipur resort flew back to Ranchi on Sunday.

Jharkhand Assembly: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will seek trust vote in the special one-day Jharkhand assembly session today. The session comes amid an ongoing political crisis in the state, and a day after UPA MLAs from Jharkhand staying in Raipur resort flew back to Ranchi on Sunday. Fearing poaching of its MLAs by the opposition BJP to topple the government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance had shifted the legislators to a luxurious resort in Nava Raipur.

Hemant Soren even called a meeting with the returned MLAs yesterday. The legislators spent overnight at the circuit house, and will depart in the morning for the one-day session. As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.

Amid suspense over continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, opposition BJP also convened a meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, “A state of confusion is prevailing in Jharkhand. Our delegation met the Governor (on Thursday) and he assured us to clear the air in a day or two. But nothing has happened till now. Therefore, we will raise our points in the Assembly and prove our majority.”

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel denied that he was harbouring the Jharkhand UPA MLAs in his state and trying to save the Jharkhand government. On asked about the Jharkhand UPA MLAs in Raipur, Baghel said, "Who am I to save anyone (Jharkhand govt)? ...They are guests in my state." The statement comes days after CM Baghel said the UPA coalition government in Jharkhand shifted its MLAs to Raipur to protect them from being poached in view of the BJP's "horse-trading" tactics.

Baghel met the Jharkhand UPA MLAs at the Mayfair resort in Raipur a few days back. Sources said those who went to Raipur include 13 from Congress including four ministers and 18 MLAs of JMM. Soren told the reporters at the Ranchi airport that the ruling alliance is prepared to face every situation.

