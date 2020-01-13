Sunny Deol 'missing' posters seen at railway station, parks in Punjab's Pathankot

Image Source : ANI BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol's missing posters appear in Pathankot

Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol's missing posters have appeared in Punjab's Pathankot which have been put up by the locals saying they have not seen the actor-turned-politician for many days. 'Gumshuda ki Talaash' (missing) MP Sunny Deol's posters have surfaced at the railway station and parks in Pathankot. Deol had contested against Congress' Sunil Jakhar and AAP's Peter Masih in a three-way contest in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, this is not the first time when Sunny Deol has been pulled into a controversy. Earlier, after he was elected as Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, he was slammed for appointing a writer as his representative in his absence.

Punjab: 'Missing' posters of Sunny Deol, BJP MP from Gurdaspur constituency, seen in Pathankot pic.twitter.com/SHGpMsxlaq — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

The actor-turned-politician had appointed a writer to attend meetings and key discussions related to constituency issues on his behalf. Prior to this, Sunny Deol made headlines when he attended the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor along with Prime Minister Naredra Modi. Deol also became a part of the first official ‘jatha’ for the Kartarpur Corridor.

ALSO READ: Chidambaram proposes televised Q&A session on CAA to PM Modi

ALSO READ: JNU violence: Delhi Police identify masked woman as DU student