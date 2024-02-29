Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu may continue as Himachal CM till Lok Sabha elections: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

In a huge relief for Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Congress may allow him to continue as Chief Minister till the Lok Sabha elections. If sources are to be believed, the Congress party fears that the change might lead to rebellion by the Sukhu camp MLAs. Also, since there is not much time left for the Lok Sabha elections, it would be better to have the existing system in place to maintain stability in the state. Congress observers Bhupendra Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar, who were rushed to the hilly state, meanwhile, will continue to hold meeting with rebel MLAs.

The Congress scrambled Wednesday to save its government in Himachal Pradesh, amid dramatic developments that included suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker and a resignation offer by high-profile minister Vikramaditya Singh. Singh, who is the son of Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, said in the morning that he is submitting his resignation from council of ministers but hours later softened his stand.

In a show of strength, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday claimed the support of 29 MLAs and called a meeting over breakfast. Reports suggest that the stand of 3-4 MLAs are not clear. Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi was defeated by BJP’s Harsh Mahajan Tuesday through a draw of lots, after the two candidates bagged 34 votes each. The result meant that the Congress which had stormed into power in the state just 14 months back, winning 40 seats in the assembly, had failed to reach the halfway mark.