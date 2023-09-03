Sunday, September 03, 2023
     
Sudhanshu Trivedi counters Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark, says 'mask of Congress has come off'

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi has countered Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark on "Sanatan dharma" that has sparked a row.

Published on: September 03, 2023 17:00 IST
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his 'Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated' remark. Stepping up attack on Tamil Nadu Minister, Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that the statement by Stalin was not given in isolation. He further alleged that the remark on "Sanatan dharma" was well thought, and well-written with a proper design and conclusion. 

"Inka agenda saaf hai ki Hindu Dharma ka samool nash karna hai, Sanatan Dharma ka samool nash karna hai...," said BJP MP Trivedi. 

What is the role of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in this?

Trivedi further launched a scathing attack on I.N.D.I.A bloc and asked what is their role in this remark. "This is not a statement given in isolation. But, it is having a complete consequential sequence...Just 24 hours after I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai he gave this statement. It was well thought after, well-written with a proper design, with a proper conclusion. I want to ask who wrote and gave this paper to Udhayanidhi? What is the role of the I.N.D.I.A alliance in this?..."

In a stern reaction, Trivedi said DMK leader Udaynidhi Stalin's remarks have revealed the true character of 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'.

