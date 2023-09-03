Amit Shah accuses I.N.D.I.A bloc parties of insulting 'Sanatan dharma' for vote bank politics

Follow us on Image Source : AMIT SHAH (TWITTER) Amit Shah

Rajasthan: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark over 'Sanatan Dharma' has sparked a row involving attacks and counter-attacks. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has stepped into the controversy lashing out at opposition I.N.D.I.A coalition parties over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks. The senior BJP leader has alleged the I.N.D.I.A bloc of insulting 'Sanatan dharma' for vote bank and appeasement politics. He stepped up an attack on the I.N.D.I.A bloc at a public rally in Dungarpur on the launch of the Parivartan Yatra in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has alleged that 'Sanatan dharma' is against equality and social justice and said that it should be eradicated.

Amit Shah slams I.N.D.I.A bloc

Shah said DMK leaders, including the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister, are saying that 'Sanatan dharma' should be abolished. "These people have talked about 'Sanatan dharma' for vote bank appeasement. They have insulted ('Sanatan dharma')," BJP leader Shah said.

Dubbing the I.N.D.I.A alliance "ghamandiya gathbandhan", Shah said the alliance can go to any extent for votebank politics but "the more they talk against 'Sanatan dharma', the less they will be visible".

Amit Shah on Ram Temple

"They say that if Modi wins, 'Sanatan' rule will come. 'Sanatan' is ruling the hearts of the people. Modi has said the country will run on the basis of the Constitution," Shah said. He also added that PM Modi has worked to secure the nation.

On the Ram temple, he alleged that the Congress blocked the temple for years but after the Supreme Court order, "Modi did bhumi pujan and a grand temple is going to be ready in January on the same land where Ram was born". "The I.N.D.I.A alliance cannot stop it," he said.