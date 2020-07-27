49,931 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 14.35 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past closed market during reimposed weekends lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Jammu.

India coronavirus cases have surged 14.35 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 recovered and 32,771 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.

According to the latest data, the total number of cases in India reached 14,35,453 of which 32,771 people have died while 9,17,568 people have recovered. The total number of active cases are 4,85,114. The recovery rate further improved to 63.92 per cent.

Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases in less than three days. Last Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh-mark and within seven days it added three lakh more fresh cases. Maharashtra remained the worst hit state after recording a single-day spike of 9,431 cases taking the state's tally to 3,75,799 of which 13,656 people have died of the deadly disease.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu (2,13,723), Delhi (1,30,606), Karnataka (96,141) and Andhra Pradesh (96,298).The national capital recorded a single-day spike of 1,075 cases taking the tally beyond 1.3 lakh cases of which 11,904 were active cases as 3,827 people died and 1,14,875 were cured and discharged.

States and Union Territories which recorded less than 1,000 cases were Andaman and Nicobar Islands (324), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (914), Chandigarh (887), Mizoram (361), Meghalaya (702) and Sikkim (545).

On the global front, the overall number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 16.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 647,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,199,796, while the fatalities rose to 647,910, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 182 0 324 Andhra Pradesh 48956 46301 1041 96298 Arunachal Pradesh 650 505 3 1158 Assam 8109 24040 79 32228 Bihar 13117 25815 244 39176 Chandigarh 302 572 13 887 Chhattisgarh 2463 4944 43 7450 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 362 550 2 914 Delhi 11904 114875 3827 130606 Goa 1549 3277 35 4861 Gujarat 13131 40365 2326 55822 Haryana 6556 24384 392 31332 Himachal Pradesh 966 1198 12 2176 Jammu and Kashmir 7680 9928 312 17920 Jharkhand 4486 3704 85 8275 Karnataka 58425 35838 1878 96141 Kerala 9664 9300 61 19025 Ladakh 218 1063 4 1285 Madhya Pradesh 7857 19132 811 27800 Maharashtra 148905 213238 13656 375799 Manipur 681 1554 0 2235 Meghalaya 562 135 5 702 Mizoram 168 193 0 361 Nagaland 786 549 4 1339 Odisha 8456 16793 140 25389 Puducherry 1101 1645 40 2786 Punjab 4102 8810 306 13218 Rajasthan 9935 25353 621 35909 Sikkim 397 148 0 545 Tamil Nadu 53703 156526 3494 213723 Telangana 12264 41332 463 54059 Tripura 1526 2361 13 3900 Uttarakhand 2475 3566 63 6104 Uttar Pradesh 23921 41641 1426 66988 West Bengal 19595 37751 1372 58718 Total# 485114 917568 32771 1435453

