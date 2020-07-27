Monday, July 27, 2020
     
49,931 new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 14.35 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have surged 14.35 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 14,35,453, including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 recovered and 32,771 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2020 10:35 IST
Image Source : AP

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past closed market during reimposed weekends lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Jammu.

According to the latest data, the total number of cases in India reached 14,35,453 of which 32,771 people have died while 9,17,568 people have recovered. The total number of active cases are 4,85,114. The recovery rate further improved to 63.92 per cent.

Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases in less than three days. Last Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh-mark and within seven days it added three lakh more fresh cases. Maharashtra remained the worst hit state after recording a single-day spike of 9,431 cases taking the state's tally to 3,75,799 of which 13,656 people have died of the deadly disease.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu (2,13,723), Delhi (1,30,606), Karnataka (96,141) and Andhra Pradesh (96,298).The national capital recorded a single-day spike of 1,075 cases taking the tally beyond 1.3 lakh cases of which 11,904 were active cases as 3,827 people died and 1,14,875 were cured and discharged.

States and Union Territories which recorded less than 1,000 cases were Andaman and Nicobar Islands (324), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (914), Chandigarh (887), Mizoram (361), Meghalaya (702) and Sikkim (545).

On the global front, the overall number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 16.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 647,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 16,199,796, while the fatalities rose to 647,910, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 182 0 324
Andhra Pradesh 48956 46301 1041 96298
Arunachal Pradesh 650 505 3 1158
Assam 8109 24040 79 32228
Bihar 13117 25815 244 39176
Chandigarh 302 572 13 887
Chhattisgarh 2463 4944 43 7450
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 362 550 2 914
Delhi 11904 114875 3827 130606
Goa 1549 3277 35 4861
Gujarat 13131 40365 2326 55822
Haryana 6556 24384 392 31332
Himachal Pradesh 966 1198 12 2176
Jammu and Kashmir 7680 9928 312 17920
Jharkhand 4486 3704 85 8275
Karnataka 58425 35838 1878 96141
Kerala 9664 9300 61 19025
Ladakh 218 1063 4 1285
Madhya Pradesh 7857 19132 811 27800
Maharashtra 148905 213238 13656 375799
Manipur 681 1554 0 2235
Meghalaya 562 135 5 702
Mizoram 168 193 0 361
Nagaland 786 549 4 1339
Odisha 8456 16793 140 25389
Puducherry 1101 1645 40 2786
Punjab 4102 8810 306 13218
Rajasthan 9935 25353 621 35909
Sikkim 397 148 0 545
Tamil Nadu 53703 156526 3494 213723
Telangana 12264 41332 463 54059
Tripura 1526 2361 13 3900
Uttarakhand 2475 3566 63 6104
Uttar Pradesh 23921 41641 1426 66988
West Bengal 19595 37751 1372 58718
Total# 485114 917568 32771 1435453

(With inputs from IANS)

