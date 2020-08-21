Deeply unfortunate: PM Modi expresses shock, anguish over Srisailam Fire

Image Source : PTI PM Modi expresses shock, anguish over Srisailam Fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed shock and anguish at the loss of lives due to the fire at the Srisailam Hydel power plant, that killed about 9 people including Assistant Engineers.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recovers at the earliest."

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to tragic fire accident at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu posted, "Distressed by the loss of lives in a fire incident at the Srisailam Hydroelectric plant in Telangana. My thoughts are with the bereaved families."

All nine persons, who were trapped after a huge fire at an underground hydroelectric power station in Telangana were killed, officials said on Friday.

The rescue workers recovered the bodies of five victims. They were identified as Assistant Engineers Mohan Kumar, Uzma Fatima, and Sunder, Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud, and Mahesh, an employee of a battery company.

A short-circuit is believed to have caused the fire at the unit of one of the underground powerhouse. Of the 30 persons reported to be present at the spot, 15 escaped to safety through a tunnel while six were rescued by rescue personnel. They were admitted to a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)

