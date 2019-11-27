Image Source : PTI Check antecedents of tenants and domestic helps: Srinagar authorities to police

Antecedents of tenants and domestic helps have to be checked to foil any criminal activity or terror strike, authorities in Srinagar have told police. In an order issued recently, Srinagar district magistrate has asked police to check the antecedents of tenants and domestic helps and prepare a report, officials said on Wednesday.

They said there were apprehensions that anti-national, anti-social and criminal elements might take refuge in under the garb of tenants or domestic helps.

The order directed station house officers (SHOs) to create a separate register of them in all police stations across the city, officials said.

"The direction has come so that anti-national, anti-social and criminal elements are not able to carry out or plan any terror strikes in the jurisdiction of Srinagar city," they added.

ALSO READ | Google sent 12,000 warnings about govt-backed attacks in Q3

ALSO READ | No proposal to reduce retirement age of employees to 58 years: Govt