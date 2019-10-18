Friday, October 18, 2019
     
Truck falls off flyover near Mumbai's Vile Parle, 4 injured

The incident was reported on Western Expressway Highway near Vile Parle area in the city. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2019 6:21 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI PHOTO

Truck falls off flyover in Mumbai

At least four people were injured after a speeding truck fell off a flyover in Mumbai. The incident was reported on Western Expressway Highway near Vile Parle area in the city. 

According to news agency ANI, the truck had hit an auto and a taxi on the highway. 

The four injured were travelling in the taxi, ANI reported.

