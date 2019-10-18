Truck falls off flyover near Mumbai's Vile Parle, 4 injured

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Truck falls off flyover in Mumbai

At least four people were injured after a speeding truck fell off a flyover in Mumbai. The incident was reported on Western Expressway Highway near Vile Parle area in the city.

Mumbai: A speeding truck fell off a flyover after hitting an auto and a taxi on Western Expressway Highway near Vile Parle area. Four passengers who were in the taxi have been injured in the accident. #Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/yHD1slqtow — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

According to news agency ANI, the truck had hit an auto and a taxi on the highway.

The four injured were travelling in the taxi, ANI reported.

