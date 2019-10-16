Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Priest killed as SUV hits tree in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

Priest killed as SUV hits tree in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

While trying to avoid hitting the cattle, the priest's driver Rahul lost control of the vehicle and it hit a roadside tree, police said.

PTI PTI
Banda Published on: October 16, 2019 18:53 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Priest killed as SUV hits tree in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

A 65-year-old priest was killed and two others were injured after their SUV hit a roadside tree when the driver tried to avoid hitting a stray cattle, police said on Wednesday.

Sri Sri Shantipuri Maharaj, the chief priest of Baraudiya Kalan Shantipuri Ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, died on the spot near Mahua village under Girwa police station limits here on Tuesday, they said.

The 'mahant' was returning from UP's Chitrakoot in his vehicle, along with a disciple, the police said.

While trying to avoid hitting the cattle, the priest's driver Rahul lost control of the vehicle and it hit a roadside tree, they said.

The two injured were admitted at a hospital where Rahul's condition was stated to be serious, the police said.

Also Read: Man lies on metro platform in Delhi, killed after train smashes head

Also Read: 5-month-old child dies after father thrashed him with stick

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHearing of case against Chinmayanad adjourned to Oct 30 Next StoryRSS active in 90 percent of blocks in India, says Manmohan Vaidya  