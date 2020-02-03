Sonia Gandhi suffering from stomach infection; being treated: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

A file photo of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has been found to be suffering from a stomach infection, after undergoing medical tests at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr DS Rana, the Chairman of the Board said on Monday evening.

The Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The 73-year-old Congress veteran was accompanied by her son and former party president Rahul Gandhi and daughter, and party's general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the time of admission around 7 PM on Sunday.

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress MP from Raebareili constituency, is a patient of asthma. She has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the past as well.