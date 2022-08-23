Tuesday, August 23, 2022
     
Sonia Gandhi calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Sonia Gandhi meets President: The meeting came amidst the ongoing internal differences in the Congress party.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2022 14:00 IST
sonia gandhi, droupadi murmu
Image Source : TWITTER/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN Sonia Gandhi calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Highlights

  • Sonia Gandhi called on newly appointed President Droupadi Murmu.
  • The meeting came amidst the ongoing internal differences in the Congress party.

Sonia Gandhi meets President: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi called on newly appointed President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting came amidst the ongoing internal differences in the Congress party.

"President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with a photo of the two leaders.

Recently, Congress senior leader Anand Sharma announced his resignation from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state, saying he was left with no choice after the continuing exclusion and insults. Later, the AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla was sent to pacify him. After his meeting with Anand Sharma, Shukla traveled to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress party will hold press conferences on 29th August in 22 cities regarding inflation and will give the slogan of 'Delhi Chalo'. Congress party will also hold press conferences in 32 cities on September 5 for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

