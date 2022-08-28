Sonali Phogat case: Goa CM says ready to hand over the case to CBI, if required

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat case: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said his government is ready to hand over the case of death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), if required. Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa August 23, a day after arrival in the coastal state.

Sawant said his Haryana counterpart told him that the Phogat family wants the CBI to take over the case. “I don’t have any issue with it. After all formalities today, if required, will give this case to the CBI,” the Goa CM said. Sawant also said the Goa Police are thoroughly investigating the case.

The state police have so far arrested five people in connection with the case. These include two associates of Phogat who have been charged with murder.

Talking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already spoken to him requesting a detailed investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, a Goa court on Sunday remanded three of the accused arrested to police custody for five days, a senior police official said. The police produced the three accused - Edwin Nunes, who owns the Curlies restaurant in Goa, and two drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramakant Mandrekar - before the court in Panaji. The court sent them in police custody for five days, the official said.

Latest India News