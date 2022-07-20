'Unproductive politically': Smriti Irani's latest attack on Rahul Gandhi amid Opposition's Parliament ruckus

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani remark on Rahul Gandhi: Union minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday labelling him as 'unproductive politically' amid continuous stalling of Parliament proceedings by the Opposition during the ongoing monsoon session.

Talking to reporters outside the Parliament, Irani said that Gandhi's political life has been dotted with show of disrespect to parliamentary procedures and traditions. He is now adamant to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha, the Amethi MP added.

"He may be unproductive politically but he should not dare to continuously curb Parliament's productivity," she added.

Parliament's monsoon session has seen little business since it started on Monday due to opposition members, including from the Congress, disrupting its proceedings over issues like fresh GST on certain food items and price rise in general.

As an Amethi MP between 2004 and 2019, he never posed any question in Parliament and when he "abandoned" the constituency and became the MP of Wayanad, his attendance in Lok Sabha was less than 40 per cent in the winter session in 2019, Irani said. He has also never proposed any private member's bill, she added.

She had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Latest India News