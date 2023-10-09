Air Force conducts disaster relief operations in Sikkim, death count rises to 34 | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority claimed that the death toll has mounted to 34.

Sikkim: Following the devastation due to a flash flood in the Teesta River, the Indian Air Force has started humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations in the state. According to Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, the death count has been mounted to 34 and a total of 105 people are missing. Bodies have been recovered from slush and debris that were left behind by the flash flood that devastated Sikkim, while the search continued for more than 105 people who are still missing.

The Jalpaiguri district administration in adjoining northern West Bengal has said 40 bodies were fished out of the river downstream. Officials warned that the figures reported by Sikkim and West Bengal may have some duplication even as both states were keeping each other informed of their respective rescue efforts.

IAF conducted disaster relief operations

"The IAF commenced its humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations from Air Force Station Bagdogra for the flood victims of Sikkim on the Air Force Day," the Defence official said. The air force started carrying Garud commandos, communication equipment, fuel, medicines, search and rescue equipment by Chinook and MI 17 V5 helicopters to the state from Sunday, he said.

Stating that the Eastern Air Command is coordinating the humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) operations, the official said that the IAF is fully geared up to reach out to the victims of the flash floods that left the small Himalayan state in disarray. "The helicopters are kept ready to transport the stranded tourists and local residents to safer locations as soon as the weather conditions improve," the Defence official said.

Flash flood has affected 60,870 people

The flash flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday, has affected 60,870 people. So far, 2,563 people have been rescued from different areas of the state, most of which have been cut off from the rest of the country, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).



