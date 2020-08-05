Shri Shri Ravi Shankar not invited for Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shri Shri Ravi Shankar has not been invited for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan.

Spiritual guru Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, who was appointed by Supreme Court as part of the three-member panel to negotiate an out-of-court settlement between the litigators and stakeholders of the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case, has not been invited for the groundbreaking of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, there were reports that Shri Shri Ravi Shankar has been invited for the grand big event.

"We have heard from media that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has received an invite to the event. However, he has not been invited to the programme," said Art Of Living foundation in a statement.

Police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint and the sounds of bhajan mark parts of Ayodhya as the city awaits its big day Wednesday, when the first brick will be laid for the Ram temple.

Ayodhya is decked up for the bhoomi pujan that will be attended at the Ram Janmabhoomi by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes. The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live.

Roads leading to Ayodhya display hoardings with the picture of the proposed Ram temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple.

