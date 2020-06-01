Monday, June 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
World can't stop because of coronavirus, need to balance things: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, said that coronavirus is a reality of our times and that the world cannot stop because of it. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bhopal Published on: June 01, 2020 12:30 IST
World can't stop because of coronavirus, need to balance things: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Image Source : INDIA TV

World can't stop because of coronavirus, need to balance things: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, said that coronavirus is a reality of our times and that the world cannot stop because of it. 

"The world cannot stop because of coronavirus. We are working towards creating an enviornment where we can balance between controlling coronavirus and resuming activites," the MP chief minister said on India TV's day long event #CMsOnIndiaTV.

"In the worst case scenario, we could have 60,000 cases by the end of June. We already have more beds than that. MP is prepared to face any challenge that comes our way," he added. 

