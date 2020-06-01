Image Source : INDIA TV World can't stop because of coronavirus, need to balance things: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, said that coronavirus is a reality of our times and that the world cannot stop because of it.

"The world cannot stop because of coronavirus. We are working towards creating an enviornment where we can balance between controlling coronavirus and resuming activites," the MP chief minister said on India TV's day long event #CMsOnIndiaTV.

"In the worst case scenario, we could have 60,000 cases by the end of June. We already have more beds than that. MP is prepared to face any challenge that comes our way," he added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage