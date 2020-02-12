Nagpur administration uses JCB to remove Shivaji Maharaj statue despite protest (image used for representational purpose only)

Workers of Shiv Sena and other organisations block Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway to protest against removal of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji by state government in Chhindwara. Rajesh Shahi, the Additional District Magistrate of Chhindwara, told ANI, “The statue was placed at the site without permission. A probe on the matter is underway.”

Meanwhile, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted the video of the incident and said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the pride and a source of inspiration for the country. He further said that his (Shivaji) humiliation will not be tolerated at any cost.

Reportedly, the highway was closed for three hours. However, there has been an assurance from the authorities that the statue will be restored on February 19, the day of Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.