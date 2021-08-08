'Done something terrific': Shashi Tharoor praises Modi govt for CoWIN portal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has praised the Modi government over its CoWIN portal saying it has done something terrific. The CoWIN portal lets citizens register for their Covid vaccination. The portal provides information such the number of vaccination centres near you, what all vaccines they have, availability, doses left and allows you to download the certificate once the person is vaccinated.

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor said, "I've always acknowledged and praised the government when it merits it. As a critic of Cowin, let me say they’ve done something terrific. Send a @WhatsApp message "download certificate" to 90131 51515, receive OTP and get your vaccination certificate back by

@WhatsApp. Simple&fast!"

Meanwhile, to simplify the process for getting a vaccine certificate, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday announced that people will now be able to get their Covid-19 vaccination certificates on WhatsApp within just seconds.

According to the steps enlisted by Mandaviya on Twitter, save contact number +91 9013151515; type and send 'Covid certificate' on WhatsApp; and enter the OTP.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515; Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya tweeted.

