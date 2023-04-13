Sharad Pawar meets Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on Oppn unity; Congress says ready to fight as one

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NCP supremo Sharad Pawar meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal in Delhi, a development which is being seen as another effort by Opposition leaders to unite them ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Speaking after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that the process to unite the opposition has begun and all parties are committed to this process.

Addressing the media after meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, Sharad Pawar said, "Our thinking is exactly what Kharge ji told you. But mere thinking will not help. A process needs to be started... This is just the beginning. After this, talks will be held with other important opposition parties - be it Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, or others - to try to integrate them into this process..."

"...To save the country & democracy and keep the Constitution safe, for freedom of speech and expression, for employment of youth and issues like inflation & misuse of autonomous bodies, we are ready to fight as one. We will talk to everyone one by one. Pawar Sahab too says the same...," said Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke to the media and said, "What Kharge ji and Pawar ji said, that a process has begun to unite the Opposition. This is the beginning. All parties are committed to this process."

The meeting has come just a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi in order to unite the opposition against the Modi government ahead of 2024 elections.

