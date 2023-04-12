Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Veer Savarkar’s grandson Satyaki files criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for comments in London

Rahul Gandhi went to England last month and in one of the gatherings commented that Veer Savarkar wrote in his book that he, along with his 5-6 friends, was beating a Muslim person and Veer Savarkar enjoyed it. That remark is an insult because that incident is imaginary, Satyaki Savarkar said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 21:49 IST
Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of the brothers of
Image Source : ANI Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of the brothers of Vinayak Savarkar.

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of the brothers of Vinayak Savarkar has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi over his comments against Savarkar.

"Rahul Gandhi went to England last month and in one of the gatherings commented that Veer Savarkar wrote in his book that he, along with his 5-6 friends, was beating a Muslim person and Veer Savarkar enjoyed it. That remark is an insult because that incident is imaginary. We've been hearing a lot from Rahul Gandhi and some of his followers about so-called petitions & pensions. Those were actually sustenance allowance & clemency petitions. We've reached the court," ANI reported Satyaki Savarkar as saying.

