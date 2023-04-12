Oppn's prep for 2024 begins as Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi meet Rahul Gandhi, later Kejriwal in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in New Delhi

Lok Sabha 2024: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who were in Delhi on Wednesday, met key Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in a bid to unite the opposition against the Modi government ahead of next year's general elections.

Nitish and Tejashwi first met Rahul Gandhi and then Arvind Kejriwal as the duo pushed their efforts to unite the opposition against the Centre.

Speaking to the media after meeting his Bihar counterpart, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led government as the most corrupt and asked the entire opposition to unite against the Centre.

"This is the most corrupt government in the country after independence and it is essential for all opposition parties to unite and change the government in power," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal lauded Nitish Kumar's efforts to bring all opposition parties together and extended his "complete support" for the cause.

Interacting with reporters after a meeting with Kumar at his residence, Kejriwal said, "The country is passing through a very difficult time. This is perhaps the most corrupt government at the Centre since Independence."

The situation is such that the common people are finding it extremely hard to meet their family expenditures, the AAP national convener said.

"So, it is extremely necessary that the entire opposition and the country come together and change the government at the Centre," Kejriwal said, adding that the Union government should be such that frees people of their problems and take the country on the path of development.

"Nitish ji is making efforts towards uniting everyone and the opposition parties," Kejriwal said.

Lauding the Bihar chief minister's efforts, he said, "I am completely with him."

On being asked a volley of questions about opposition unity and whether Nitish Kumar is worth being a prime ministerial candidate, Kejriwal told reporters, "You will have many questions in your mind which cannot be answered right now after just one meeting. As we move forward, we will keep answering your questions."

On his part, Kumar said, "I had word with him (Kejriwal) in the past. Today, met him again and it was decided that... we will unite the maximum number of opposition parties."

"Got the opportunity to welcome Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at my residence today. A detailed discussion on the current political situations in the country was held," Kejriwal later tweeted along with pictures of the meeting.

Along with it, he tweeted in Hindi, "A detailed positive discussion was held at the meeting with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the current social, political and economic conditions in the country."

The meeting came hours after the Bihar chief minister met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

At a joint press conference with Kharge, Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar said, "We will make all efforts to unite more and more parties in the country. We will make all efforts, sit together, and work unitedly."

"After today's discussions, we will move forward on that basis. All those who agree will sit together and decide the future course of action," he added.

