Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde, others lose blue ticks on Twitter after changing profile pictures

Several top politicians including the chief ministers lost their Golden and Blue ticks on 'X', formerly known as Twitter after they changed their profile picture to Tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' of the government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena were among leaders who lost their golden tick on 'X'.

Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lost its golden tick on the social media platform after changing its display picture to the Tricolour.

