Jammu and Kashmir: Schools, colleges to remain closed till further orders

All schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir will continue to remain shut till further orders. An order issued by the J&K Chief Secretary, in his capacity as the Chairperson of State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, also said there shall be no weekend curfew in any district while night curfew shall remain in force from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in all districts.

Guidelines issued by the J&K administration:

However, education institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

The three 'T' protocol of testing, tracking and treating, besides vaccination, needs to be strengthened in blocks with more than 4 per cent weekly positivity rate.

It has been decided that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor/outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25.

The DMs have been advised to ensure full compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour and that defaulters are firmly dealt with.

