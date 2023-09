Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra

The Supreme Court on Monday dissolved the Special Investigating Team (SIT) that was probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, observing that the investigation into the matter was completed and a trial is underway.

The apex court has also relieved retired High Court judge Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain from the task of monitoring the SIT probing into the matter.

