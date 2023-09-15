Wrong to say Supreme Court collegium has no factual data to evaluate judges for appointment: CJI Chandrachud

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CJI Justice DY Chandrachud speaks during Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture on Jethmalani’s birth centenary year, in New Delhi

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday asserted that it's wrong to say the Supreme Court collegium has no factual data to evaluate judges being considered for appointment in top court and High Courts.

Delivering the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture, CJI Chandrachud said, "We have prepared broad platform where we have assessed top 50 judges of country for consideration as SC judges... our aim is to lay down objective parameters for selection of judges for SC, HCs."

"I have in the course of my 10 months as the Chief Justice realised that institutionalisation in addition to enhancing transparency also humanises the workspace. The staff are able to draw boundaries between work and home and increase their work efficiency..." said the Chief Justice of India.

"Our aim is to lay down objective parameters for selection of judges for SC, HCs," Chandrachud said.

The CJI further mentioned that his goal has been to institutionalise courts and move away from an ad hoc model of operation.

"Too often individuals come and lay down ideas only to be forgotten when they pass on the baton to the next person. Institutionalising courts enhances transparency and accountability," he said.

Speaking at the event, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani said, "...The basic structure doctrine stares us in the face... It once failed us... This judicially fashioned core feature of our constitution is to laymen - esoteric and enigmatic... I hope today's discussion enlightens us about the meaning, scope limits and most of all the viability of doctrine of basic features as the anchor of the fundamental rights..."

