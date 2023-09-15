PM Modi continues to be top-rated world leader with 76% approval ratings: Survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again topped the global ratings among world leaders with an approval rating of 76 per cent, according to a survey by Morning Consult.

According to the US-based consultancy firm's 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker’, 76 per cent of the people laud and approve of PM Modi’s leadership, while 18 per cent disapprove of it and six per cent had no opinion.

The Prime Minister remains at the top rank by a large margin as Switzerland President Alain Berset is placed at the second spot with 64 per cent rating, followed by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 61 per cent rating.

PM Modi had topped the rankings in previous ratings also.

United States President Joe Biden has a 40 per cent approval, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has 37 per cent, UK PM Rishi Sunak stood at 27 per cent ratings, and France President Emmanuel Macron gathered just 24 per cent rating. Notably, all these leaders travelled to India for the G20 Summit which concluded recently in New Delhi, and met PM Modi on the sidelines.

Over 40 global leaders and their delegations were present at the G20 Summit.

The Prime Minister held bilaterals with Biden, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of the Summit.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted unanimously with full consensus on the very first day of the Leaders’ Summit. All nations were brought on a single page and a consensus was built on the issue of Russia-Ukraine war.

PM Modi handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the conclusion of the Summit and also proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made during the meetings.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest World News