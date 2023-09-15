Friday, September 15, 2023
     
  4. Telangana CM KCR writes to PM Modi, seeks 33% quota for OBCs, passage of Women's Reservation Bill

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought for the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament.

September 15, 2023
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has written a letter to Prime Ministe Narendra Modi seeking 33 per cent quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Parliament and State Legislatures.

The Telangana Chief Minister has also sought for the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in the special session of Parliament. 

The five-day Parliament's special session will be held from September 18-22. 

More to follow...

