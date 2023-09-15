Telangana CM KCR writes to PM Modi, seeks 33% quota for OBCs, passage of Women's Reservation Bill

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has written a letter to Prime Ministe Narendra Modi seeking 33 per cent quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Parliament and State Legislatures.

The Telangana Chief Minister has also sought for the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in the special session of Parliament.

The five-day Parliament's special session will be held from September 18-22.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Telangana: ED summons KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

ALSO READ | Telangana: VHP to hold 'Shaurya Jagran Yatra' from September 30 to October 15 in poll-bound state