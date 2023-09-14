Follow us on Image Source : VHP (TWITTER) Telangana: VHP to hold Shaurya Jagran Yatra from September 30 to October 15 in poll-bound state

Telangana news: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is all set to hold Shaurya Jagran Yatra from September 30 (Saturday) to October 15 (Sunday) across Telangana. The yatra is being organised to mark VHP's 60th anniversary.

Bajrang Dal chief Neeraj Doneria will inaugurate the event. Balaswamy, Media In-charge, VHP said, "In the year 1964, Vishva Hindu Parishad was founded on the day of Krishnashtami. It has been moving forward with unrelenting success for six decades since then. After completing 59 years of its existence, it is ready to celebrate its 60th anniversary."

"Arrangements have been completed to celebrate Vishwa Hindu Parishad's sixty years of existence in every village of the country. We are holding a Shaurya Yatra from September 30 to October 15 in Telangana. Neeraj Doneria Bajrang Dal chief will kickstart the program. Our yatra will be taking place across the Telangana to awaken the Hindu community," he added.

When was VHP established?

The VHP was founded in 1964 by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders MS Golwalkar and SS Apte in collaboration with the Hindu spiritual leader Chinmayananda Saraswati.

According to Chinmayananda, the main objective of the VHP was to awaken Hindus to their place in the comity of nations.

