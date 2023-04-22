Satya Pal Malik not detained, he came on his own to RK Puram police station, say cops

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik with his supporters at RK Puram police station, in New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Saturday said that they have not detained former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area adding he came on his own with supporters and can leave at his own will.

"We have not detained former governor Satya Pal Malik. He came on his own volition, along with supporters, to the RK Puram police station and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Further speaking about the incident, another cop said Satya Pal Malik was supposed to take a part in a meeting at RK Puram MCD park, however, he was informed that it was not a place to hold a meeting and he had neither taken any permission from the authorities concerned, following which Malik and his supporters left the place and subsequently, the former governor came to the police station on his own.

The Delhi Police also took to Twitter to say a false news about Malik's detention is being spread.

"False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. Whereas, he himself has arrived at police station RK Puram along with his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will," it said in a tweet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has served as the governor of various states, will be questioned by the federal agency. Malik was questioned by the CBI sleuths in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and finally, Meghalaya.

