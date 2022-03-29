Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar, IAF choppers deployed | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAF Massive fire in forests of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, IAF choppers deployed

Highlights A massive fire broke out in the forests of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan Alwar district.

Attempts are underway to put out the fire and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its choppers.

IAF deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters to undertake Bambi Bucket operations.

A massive fire broke out in the forests of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan Alwar district on Tuesday. Attempts are underway to put out the fire and the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its choppers on the scene. IAF deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters to undertake Bambi Bucket operations, reported news agency ANI.

In a video released by the IAF, choppers can be seen trying to put out the fire. The Air Force said that the operations had been underway since early morning today.

The IAF in a statement said they sent two Mi-17 V5 helicopters after the Alwar district administration sent an SOS to help control the fire "which had spread over large areas in Sariska."

"The IAF has deployed two Mi-17 V5 helicopters for Bambi bucket ops. The operations are ongoing," it said, referring to the collapsible bucket suspended from a helicopter performing firefighting operations and used for lifting and dumping water or fire-retardant chemicals.

