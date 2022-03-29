Ghazipur landfill fire: Firefighting operations continue after 19 hours, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Flames and smoke rise from a fire at Ghazipur Landfill, in New Delhi, Monday, March 28, 2022.

Highlights On Monday, Nearly 40 firefighters and nine fire tenders were rushed to the landfill

Several fire tenders and firefighters remained at the site in night to douse the fire

Firefighting operations might take a few more hours to complete the cooling process

The firefighting operations at the Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi continued on Tuesday morning. Videos show a thick blanket of smoke engulfed the dumping yard.

According to a PTI report, the fire that broke out on Monday continued to rage on in some pockets even after 19 hours. Several fire tenders and firefighters remained there throughout the night to douse it completely.

Two fire tenders have been stationed at the spot, an official of the fire department told PTI.

Chief Fire officer Atul Garg said that the firefighting operations are still underway and it might take a few more hours to complete the cooling process.

According to the fire department, a call was received at around 2.30 pm about the fire in Khatta at Ghazipur on Monday. Nearly 40 firefighters and nine fire tenders were rushed to the landfill. Over half a dozen earthmovers were also pressed into service. No casualty was reported.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is likely to submit its report to the city government today afternoon. The government had yesterday ordered the agency to probe the fire and submit the report within 24 hours.

According to police, a case has been registered under IPC Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown people.

