Saran hooch tragedy: NHRC takes suo motu of incident, issues notice to Bihar govt and state police chief

Saran hooch tragedy: As Bihar is rocked by the Saran hooch tragedy which claimed at least 60 lives, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to the state government as well as the police chief over the incident.

The NHRC said in a statement that the sale and consumption of alcohol were completely banned in Bihar in April 2016, but its "implementation has been patchy."

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the media reports that several people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran district of Bihar," the statement read. The commission observed that if the content of the media reports is true, it raises concerns for human rights.

The incident indicates failure of state govt: NHRC

Apparently, the reported incident "indicates the failure of the state government" on implementation of its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in the state, it said.

As a result, the NHRC has issued notices to Bihar's chief secretary and director general of police asking for a thorough report on the situation, including the status of the FIR registered, the victims' hospitalisation and medical care, and if any compensation provided to the aggrieved families.

The commission also sought responses on the action taken against delinquent officers responsible for the tragedy. The response from the authorities is expected at the earliest but not later than four weeks from the issuance of these orders.

Bihar CM refuses to give compensation to aggrieved families

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday showed no sympathy for deaths in the hooch tragedy reiterating his statement 'jo piyega so marega hi' (those who drink spurious liquor, will die). Speaking in the Assembly, he made it clear that the state government will not give any compensation to the family of those who died drinking liquor.

The Chief Minister's remark has come in the backdrop of the Chhapra hooch tragedy in which at least 60 people died after consuming spurious liquor. In another similar incident, as many as five people succumbed in Siwan.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling coalition of RJD, JD-U of failing to implement prohibition properly in the state. The ongoing winter session of the Bihar Assembly has also witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue.

The police suspect that the villagers might have purchased the liquor from a common shop in these adjoining areas.

