Bihar: Now, 5 die in hooch tragedy in Siwan district

Follow us on Image Source : AP Relatives preparing to cremate the body of a victim suspected to have died after drinking tainted liquor

Bihar hooch tragedy: Days after the hooch tragedy in Chhapra, at least 5 people died after drinking poisonous liquor in Siwan in Bihar. Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

The Chhapra hooch tragedy toll has now reached 50. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking an SIT probe into the tragedy. The plea seeks an independent probe and formulation of action plan to curb the manufacturing, trading and sale of illicit liquor. The PIL further seeks compensation for the victims’ families who lost their lives in the tragedy. An SIT has already been set up in the state which consists of 31 police officials, and is headed by an additional SP and three deputy SPs.

Meanwhile, a political uproar has erupted over the incident. While an unfazed Chief Minister has repeatedly said that there would be no compensation for the kin of the victims, the Opposition is continuously mounting pressure that the prohibition should be lifted. BJP also accused the CM of making a "shameful" statement with his remarks that "jo piyega woh marega (those who drink may die as well)", saying instead of reaching out to the families who have lost their members to the tragedy he has been "insensitive and cruel".

Latest India News