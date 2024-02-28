Santhan, Sri Lankan national convicted in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, dies in Chennai hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

Santhan alias T Suthendiraraja (55), who was convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died following a cardiac arrest in Chennai, said a hospital official on Wednesday. Santhan, who was a Sri Lankan national, was freed by the Supreme Court in 2022.

Santhan was one of the seven persons set free by the top court in 2022 after they served over 20 years of jail term in connection with the killing of the former prime minister in 1991.