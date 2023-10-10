Sanjay Singh's ED custody extended till October 13 in Delhi liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Singh

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in the alleged excise scam-related money laundering case till October 13 in the Delhi liquor policy case. Singh was arrested on October 4 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

The court also directed Sanjay Singh not to talk to the media while being produced, saying it creates a security problem. Singh claimed to reporters, “Honest people are with us while dishonest are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Before pronouncing the order, the court had allowed the AAP MLA to meet his family and lawyer for 2 minutes. ED while arguing said that large-scale money transactions are involved in this case. Hence there is a need for further remand. However, Sanjay Singh's lawyer Rebecca John said that there is nothing in the remand paper due to which the MP should be sent on ED remand again. "Sanjay Singh's house is equipped with CCTV cameras, did they try to get the footage? The aim is only to tarnish his image."

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned two associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning in the Delhi Excise policy case, officials said. However, Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi were not confronted with the evidence seised by the agency during the investigation and it is understood that they will be confronted with Singh too.

Latest India News