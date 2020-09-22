Image Source : PTI 30 per cent salary cut for ministers, MLAs: Gujarat Assembly passes bill

The Gujarat assembly on Monday passed a bill to slash the salaries by 30 per cent of its legislators, including the speaker, Deputy speaker, and ministers due to the current crisis of coronavirus outbreak. The Gujarat government had earlier brought in an ordinance for the same in April this year which was given the form of legislation on Monday.

Minister of Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs, Pradipsinh Jadeja proposed the Gujarat Salaries and Allowances of Members, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Ministers and Leader of Opposition Laws (Amendment Bill), 2020 on Monday, the first day of the 5-day monsoon session, the seventh session of the 14th Gujarat assembly.

According to the provisions of the bill, there will be a salary cut of 30 per cent of all the legislators for a period of one year starting from April 1. The objective of the bill is to utilise the economic savings due to the provisions, to be utilised in fighting the Global pandemic in the state.

The amendment bill proposes salary cut by 30 per cent of the Gujarat state assembly members, including the speaker and deputy speaker, ministers, and the Leader of Opposition Party (LOP). Earlier, the Gujarat government had brought in an ordinance in mid-April for the same purpose, following the closure of the budget session of the state assembly and following the pandemic.

While extending his support for the bill in the house, Paresh Dhanani, the LoP said: "We have been supporting the bill right from the start, but we also suggest and recommend the state government to practice austerity measures in other quarters also. We suggest the government should curb their extravagant splurging of public money in celebrations and events."

The five-day monsoon session of the Gujarat state assembly began on Monday, amid the Coronavirus crisis. Due to the pandemic, the house has been allowed to function without any public spectators. Around 24 bills will be tabled in the house during the session.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage