SAARC video conference on coronavirus to begin at 5:00 pm | Live Updates

The leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) will participate in a video conference on Sunday evening aimed at drawing out a coordinated strategy to counter the coronavirus outbreak that has led to over 5,000 deaths worldwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed the conference which would include leaders of all the SAARC nations -- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The proposal was soon backed by all the leaders.

"Timely action for a healthier planet. Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Initially, it was believed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would also be present in the video conference but the latest reports show that on behalf of Imran, his close aide and Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza will participate.

