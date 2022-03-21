Last rites of Indian student killed in Ukraine performed in Karnataka's Haveri, family pays tribute

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haveri: Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen Shekharappa, to mourn his demise outside his residence

His last rites were performed as per his family's traditions in the Haveri district.

Shekharappa was killed on March 1 in Ukraine's Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling.

The mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the student who died in Ukraine's Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling, arrived in his village Chalageri in Karnataka today. His last rites were performed in his village belonging to Karnataka's Haveri district, where his family paid tributes.\

His body will later be donated to Davangere's SS Hospital, his father told the media. His last rites were performed as per his family's traditions.

Earlier today, the remains had arrived at the Bengaluru airport. Family members of the deceased medical student and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were present at the airport, along with state government officials.

The student was killed on March 1. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling. His body was sent to his native village in the Haveri district of Karnataka.

"I thank the Central Government for making efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine. It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling," CM Bommai said while addressing the press outside the airport.

The Karnataka chief minister handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

